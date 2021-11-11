Hamish Watson on the bench as Townsend makes four changes to Scotland team to face Springboks

Cape Town – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend surprisingly opted to pick openside flank Hamish Watson on the bench for Saturday’s Test against the Springboks at Murrayfield (3pm SA time kickoff). Watson was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured South Africa a few months ago, but despite starting in last Sunday’s epic 15-13 victory over Australia, he has had to relinquish the No 7 jersey to Jamie Ritchie, who moves from the No 6 position that will be filled by Nick Haining.

Townsend made four changes in total to the starting XV that beat Australia. Apart from the loose-trio, Matt Scott will make his first Scotland start since 2017 and will partner Lions centre Chris Harris in midfield. Rufus McLean has got the nod at right wing in place of Darcy Graham, while Stuart McInally comes in at hooker for George Turner. “Sunday’s result against Australia was another positive step in the evolution of this team, but there is more to come from this group. And we’ll have to raise our level of performance on Saturday against the world champions,” Townsend said in a statement on Thursday.

“We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team. “We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge, and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition. “It should be a full-blooded contest, and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes.

“As a playing and coaching group, we took a huge amount of energy from the crowd at Murrayfield through their outstanding support against Australia. We can’t wait to get back out in front of our people again this weekend.” Scotland Team 15 Stuart Hogg (captain) 14 Rufus McLean 13 Chris Harris 12 Matt Scott 11 Duhan van der Merwe 10 Finn Russell 9 Ali Price 8 Matt Fagerson 7 Jamie Ritchie 6 Nick Haining 5 Grant Gilchrist 4 Sam Skinner 3 Zander Fagerson 2 Stuart McInally 1 Pierre Schoeman.