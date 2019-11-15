LONDON – Sonny Bill Williams said on Thursday he had not planned to return to rugby league but felt the offer to join Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League was too good to turn down.
The 34-year-old New Zealander, speaking at his introductory news conference at London's Emirates Stadium following last week's announcement of his two-year deal with the Canadian side, said the move was meant to be.
"This deal came to fruition in such a short space of time," Williams told reporters. "This was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.
"I'm grateful and blessed for this opportunity but understand what I'm coming into. It's great what Toronto have done and what they're trying to achieve. It all lined up and as a man of faith I thought it was just meant to be."
A two-times Rugby World Cup winner who was also part of the New Zealand sevens team that lost in the 2016 Rio Olympics quarter-finals, Williams brings star power to a team who started in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017.