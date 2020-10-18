Improved All Blacks beat Australia in second Bledisloe Cup test

WELLINGTON - New Zealand responded from a poor first test performance to beat Australia 27-7 in their second Bledisloe Cup match at a near sold-out Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

It erased memories of a 16-16 draw in the first game last week and also gave them the advantage in retaining the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, which they have held since 2003, as the series moves to Australia for the final two matches.

The pressure on All Blacks coach Ian Foster was no doubt alleviated a little with the result, which was played in front of a crowd of 46,049 after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this month.

The Wallabies put the All Blacks under enormous pressure early on before the home side increased the pace of the game and began to break tackles, with fullback Beauden Barrett and winger Caleb Clarke making several strong runs.

Richie Mo'unga slotted a 19th-minute penalty as the territorial pressure told before scrumhalf Aaron Smith scored a try four minutes later from an attacking scrum.