Injured Brodie Retallick named in All Blacks' World Cup squad

Veteran lock Brodie Retallick was on Monday named in the New Zealand squad for the Rugby World Cup, despite an injury scare at the weekend. Retallick, who has won 103 caps, went off in the first half of Saturday's 23-20 home win over Australia with a knee injury, but was included in the 33-man squad for the World Cup in France beginning next month.

New Zealand face the Springboks in a warm-up match in London on August 25 with their opening World Cup match against hosts France in Paris on September 8. The All Blacks also play Italy, Namibia and Uruguay in Pool A. New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said it will be "around six weeks" before Retallick can play again, ruling Retallick out of the opening World Cup game.

Retallick, who is going to his third World Cup, hopes to be fit for New Zealand's second pool game against Namibia in Toulouse on September 15. "It's not ideal timing," said Retallick. Your squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 🖤#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/cyveOHZ1GP — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 7, 2023 "It's a little bit sore, but I am going on the timeline the doctors have said and hopefully I will be available for the second pool game.

"I will miss maybe two games, three at worst, so just have to follow the plan." Foster said the line-out expert deserved to be picked, despite carrying the injury. "We really believe he has earned his selection and we can manage that." - 'You have to perform' -

The All Blacks coach said injured forwards Joe Moody and Ethan Blackadder were unlucky to miss out. "Over half will be going to their first World Cup -- there is a nice mix of enthusiasm, youth and gnarly old experience too," Foster said. New Zealand are on a 11-match unbeaten run, but Foster was coy when asked how confident he was that New Zealand would return home with a fourth World Cup.

"You can never be 100 percent sure in this business -- we all know what World Cups are like," he said. "We have seen that in football with the USA team getting knocked out (at the Women's World Cup). "At World Cups, you have to go and perform on the stage."

New Zealand squad for the Rugby World Cup from September 8-October 28: Forwards: Props: Ethan de Groot (Otago Highlanders), Fletcher Newell (Canterbury Crusaders), Nepo Laulala (Auckland Blues, Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Waikato Chiefs), Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury Crusaders), Tyrel Lomax (Wellington Hurricanes)

Hookers: Samisoni Taukei'aho (Waikato Chiefs), Dane Coles (Wellington Hurricanes), Codie Taylor (Canterbury Crusaders) Locks: Scott Barrett (Canterbury Crusaders), Brodie Retallick (Waikato Chiefs), Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury Crusaders), Tupou Vaa'i (Waikato Chiefs) Back row: Sam Cane (Waikato Chiefs, capt), Ardie Savea (Wellington Hurricanes), Shannon Frizell (Otago Highlanders), Luke Jacobson (Waikato Chiefs), Dalton Papali'i (Auckland Blues)

Backs: Scrum-halves: Aaron Smith (Otago Highlanders), Finlay Christie (Auckland Blues), Cam Roigard (Wellington Hurricanes) Fly-halves: Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury Crusaders), Damian McKenzie (Waikato Chiefs) Centres: Rieko Ioane (Auckland Blues), Jordie Barrett (Wellington Hurricanes), Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato Chiefs), David Havili (Canterbury Crusaders)