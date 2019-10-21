TOKYO – Wales backrower Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after tearing his hamstring during the first half of Sunday's quarter-final victory over France, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
Gatland told a news conference that Navidi would be replaced with a back, rather than another forward, because of concerns over others in the squad. Chief among those is centre Jonathan Davies, who was withdrawn from Sunday's team at the last minute.
"He's got a grade two (hamstring tear) and will be ruled out," Gatland said of Navidi. "We have a process that we need to go through with World Rugby. "Given we brought six backrowers and have five fit at the moment and have been a little bit short in numbers in the backs, then it will probably be a back who comes out as a replacement."
"It is disappointing for him because he has been so influential for us over the past 12 months." Gatland added that Navidi has been an influential player over the past 12 months but expects both Davies and fellow midfield back Hadleigh Parkes, who played on Sunday with a broken hand, to be available for the semi-final.
So humbled by all the messages I have received, thank you all so much 🙌🏽 To have had the chance to play in the World Cup is something that I’ve dreamt of since I was a child and it’s been amazing. This isn't the way I wanted it to end but I know the boys will bring it home 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/DDgZajTNTT— Josh Navidi (@Jnavidi) October 21, 2019