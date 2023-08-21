Israel Folau left out of Tonga’s Rugby World Cup squad, ex-All Back George Moala selected

Former New Zealand centre George Moala was named on Monday in Tonga's Rugby World Cup squad even though he is serving a five-match ban for a red card in a warm-up game. Moala, 32, was banned after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in the first of Tonga's two World Cup warm-up wins against Canada this month.

Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu said Moala, who played the last of his four matches for New Zealand in 2016, "will be able to join us mid-campaign". Moala will miss Tonga's Pool B games against Ireland and Scotland but will be able to join the squad for their third game against defending champions South Africa on October 1. Tonga play Romania in their final group game a week later. He sat out Tonga's second warm-up international against Canada and two club games that counted towards his five-match ban.

Moala is one of five former All Blacks in Tonga's World Cup squad alongside Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa and Augustine Pulu. Kefu has made the most of World Rugby rules that allow a capped player to switch allegiance to another eligible country after a three-year stand-down period. "It's a squad I'm very proud to coach," said Kefu, a former Australia international. "I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride."

Adam Coleman, a lock who has played for Australia, has also been named but ex-Wallabies back Israel Folau, lock Lopeti Timani and back Telusa Veainu have been left out. "Unfortunately our brothers Isileli Folau and Telusa Veainu won't be joining us due to injury," said Kefu.