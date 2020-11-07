Joe Marler and Elliot Daly back in England squad for Autumn Nations Cup

LONDON – Joe Marler and Elliot Daly have rejoined England’s squad for the Autumn Nations Cup after recovering from injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell has also been named in the 36-man squad for England’s opening test against Georgia at Twickenham Stadium on November 14, but Jack Singleton (hamstring) and Anthony Watson (ankle) will both miss the game.

Billy Vunipola is set to join up with his team mates on Sunday, after the birth of his son earlier this week, the RFU added.

England host Ireland in their second test on November 21, before travelling to Wales for their final group game on November 28. Eddie Jones’ side play their final test, which will determine their Nations Cup place, at Twickenham on December 6.

England squad: Backs - Joe Cokanasiga; Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell; George Furbank; Jonathan Joseph; Ollie Lawrence; Max Malins; Joe Marchant; Jonny May; Alex Mitchell; Dan Robson; Henry Slade; Ollie Thorley; Jacob Umaga; Ben Youngs