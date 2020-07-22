Leicester Tigers’ Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo calls out fan for casual racism

CAPE TOWN – New Leicester winger Nemani Nadolo has called out a fan who jokingly suggested the English Premiership club sign players whose names are “easy to pronounce”.

Former Crusaders winger Nadolo joined Leicester earlier this week after spending four years at French club Montpellier.

On Tuesday, the club confirmed the signing of Kini Murimurivalu – another Fijian – and comments made by supporters were too much for Nadolo to deal with.

“Great signings but please can we have some players with names we can pronounce,” one fan wrote on the club’s Facebook post.

“A comment made on the signing of my mate Kini Murimurivalu by one of the supporters… sorry but I don’t stand for this s***. I’ll let head office know tomorrow to change my name to Bob to make it easier for some! Oh yeah I bet it was a joke too,” Nadolo wrote on Twitter.