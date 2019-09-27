BEPPU – Hefty disciplinary sanctions are the last thing on a player's mind in the heat of a moment of a test match and "99.9 percent" of high tackles accidental, All Blacks prop Joe Moody said on Friday.
Contact with the head has been a major issue in the first week of the Rugby World Cup in Japan with five players – Australia's Reece Hodge, Samoa's Ray Lee-lo and Motu Matu'u, the United States' John Quill and England's Piers Francis – cited for dangerous tackles.
Lee-lo and Matu'u received yellow cards for their incidents, while Hodge and Francis were not sanctioned by the match officials.
Hodge and Lee-lo have been banned for three matches each.
Quill was shown a red card for a shoulder charge to the head of England's Owen Farrell on Thursday in Kobe, which drew sharp criticism from the rugby world.