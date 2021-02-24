No new virus cases in France Six Nations camp ahead of Scotland decision

PARIS – The coronavirus-affected France Six Nations camp reported no further positive tests ahead of Wednesday's decision on the fate of their game against Scotland this weekend. Sunday's match in Paris was placed in doubt after 15 players and staff including captain Charles Ollivon and coach Fabien Galthie contracted the virus following the February 14 win against Ireland in Dublin. The French Rugby Federation confirmed that there had now been no additional cases from tests carried out on Monday and Tuesday. ALSO READ: France's virus-hit squad reports no new Covid cases "Tests will be conducted daily up to the France-Scotland game on Sunday," the FFR said.

Joining Galthie and Ollivon in being forced to self-isolate were seven other players figuring in France's opening wins against Italy and Ireland.

The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) is reviewing the situation regarding the match on Wednesday evening.

If it gets the go-ahead France will be missing more than half their first team as they target their first title since 2010.

ALSO READ: France's Mohamed Haouas and Gabin Villiere join Antoine Dupont with positive Covid tests

Scotland centre Chris Harris said on Tuesday he would be "devastated" if it were to be postponed and he was recalled for club duty.

Harris is among more than 10 Scotland players who could miss the Paris clash if tournament organisers pushed it back for a week.

Galthie's men top the championship table after brushing aside Italy 50-10 and then scraping past Ireland 15-13.

AFP