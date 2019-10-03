Jefferson Poirot will captain France in their game against Tonga. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

SINGAPORE - Prop Jefferson Poirot will become France's third captain at the World Cup in Japan when he leads a reshuffled Les Bleus side against Tonga in their Pool C clash in Kumamoto on Sunday. Poirot succeeds number eight Louis Picamoles, who led France to a 33-9 win over the United States in Fukuoka on Wednesday and in turn stood in for benched hooker-captain Guilhem Guirado.

Coach Jacques Brunel made 11 changes to the starting side that beat the United States, bringing back 20-year-old Romain Ntamack in the number 10 jersey and promoting Baptiste Serin after his strong performance off the bench against the Eagles.

Ntamack and Serin will be the third halfback partnership Brunel has used in Japan.

Only inside centre Sofiane Guitoune, hooker Camille Chat, lock Paul Gabrillagues and winger Alivereti Raka have been retained from the 15 that initially laboured against the United States before finishing strongly.