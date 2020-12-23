SA Rugby congratulate Andy Marinos on his appointment as Rugby Australia CEO

CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby have congratulated Andy Marinos on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Rugby Australia. Zimbabwe-born Marinos, who played Test rugby for Wales, held several roles at SA Rugby before going on to serve as CEO of SANZAAR. “I’d like to congratulate Rugby Australia and Andy on the appointment – from a professional and personal perspective,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement on Wednesday. “His experience and skills set speak for themselves and it will be a pleasure continuing to work with him in the SANZAAR joint venture, albet that he will be in a new role,” said Roux. “He made an outstanding contribution to SA Rugby in his time here and I am sure he will do the same in his new role.”

Hamish McLennan, the chairman of Rugby Australia, said that Marinos was the outstanding candidate with a strong global network, significant high performance, commercial and broadcast experience from around the world, as well as proven connections within the Australian game.

“Andy is an extremely impressive and experienced Rugby administrator who covered every key criterion that the board wanted to see in our new Chief Executive Officer,” said McLennan. “He’s called Australia home for the last five years and he has an outstanding understanding of the Rugby landscape in this country.

“He has a wealth of experience in managing broadcasters and commercial partners and also boasts impeccable relationships with the Six Nations Unions which, together with his SANZAAR connections, strengthens Rugby Australia’s Bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

In a professional playing career that spanned seven years, Marinos played Super Rugby for the Stormers, and in Wales for the Newport Dragons. He also played Rugby League for a number of years.

IOL Sport