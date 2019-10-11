TOKYO – Scottish Rugby Union chief Mark Dodson said he is ready to launch a legal challenge to prevent World Cup organisers cancelling his country's game against Japan on Sunday - a measure that would almost certainly eliminate the Scots.
A decision on the game in Yokohama will be made on Sunday when officials are able to assess the level of damage from Typhoon Hagibis, which has already forced the cancellation of two games due to be played on Saturday. One of those - New Zealand v Italy - eliminated the Italians and World Rugby are adamant that the rules, which say cancelled pool games cannot be rescheduled, must be applied identically across the board.
Should the Yokohama match be cancelled, Scotland and Japan would receive two points each, sending Japan through and almost certainly eliminating the Scots - with Ireland also advancing.
Dodson says that there is a "force majeure" clause that should enable the game to be played on a delayed date and slammed the officials for undermining the integrity of the tournament.
World Rugby replied by saying they are disappointed by his comments when they are trying to find a solution and with public safety at risk.