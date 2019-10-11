South African top player will be announced next month. Photo: Shuji Kajiyama/AP Photo

JOHANNESBURG – The third annual rugby's Players Choice Awards will be held at The Park at Hyde Park, on Tuesday, November 19. The awards – held by the players, for the players – are the only of their kind in South Africa and sees professional rugby players from the country's 14 unions vote for their top players across six awards categories.

The seventh award is the Fans' Choice category where SA rugby fans have the chance to vote for their favourite players of 2019.

The award ceremony will see professional South African rugby players honour and acknowledge their peers for playing the bounce over the past season.

"The awards ceremony promises to be a memorable evening," said Eugene Henning, Chief Executive Officer of MyPlayers, the South African rugby players’ organisation.