Stormers name strong team to face the British and Irish Lions

Ernst van Rhyn will lead the Stormers in their friendly against the British and Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm), while Springbok Centre Juan de Jongh has been named in the match day squad. The Stormers face the tourists in their last game before the three-Test Series against the Springboks.

Van Rhyn will be partnered in the second row by JD Schickerling, while in the front row Neethling Fouche, JJ Kotze and Leon Lyons Will pack down. In the loose trio, Nama Xaba and Johan du Toit will start on the flanks, with Evan Roos at No 8. Godlen Masimla and Tim Swiel form the halfback pairing, with Dan du Plessis and Rikus Pretorius in midfield.

Out back, Seabelo Senatla, Edwill van der Merwe and Sergeal Petersen form an exciting back three. On the bench, De Jongh is in line to earn his 98th Stormers cap when he takes to the field. Stormers Head Coach John Dobson said that his team is well-aware of the honour of having the opportunity to face the British and Irish Lions.

"Any match against the British and Irish Lions is a historic occasion and we will be doing everything we can to do justice to the magnitude of this game. "The team has been highly disciplined in our bubble this week and now it is about doing everything we can on the field for 80 minutes," he said. Stormers: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Rikus Pretorius, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Leon Lyons.