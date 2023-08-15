Surprise, surprise... England captain Owen Farrell cleared for Rugby World Cup after red card overturned

England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to play at the Rugby World Cup after his red card against Wales was rescinded at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. Farrell was facing a potential six-week ban that would have ruled him out of the start of next month's World Cup after he was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Taine Basham on Saturday.

However, an all-Australian disciplinary panel ruled that the Foul Play Review Officer "was wrong, on the balance of probabilities, to upgrade the yellow card issued to the player to a red card. "On that basis, the Committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately." The mid-range sanction for a dangerous tackle is six games and, given Farrell had received a three-match ban for the same offence in January, on top of five matches in 2020 and two in 2016, it was expected he would not be treated leniently in the disciplinary process.

But the video hearing decided that a "late change in dynamics" due to Jamie George's involvement in the contact area "brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier". Farrell's escape ensures he will be available for England's World Cup warm-up fixtures against Ireland and Fiji.