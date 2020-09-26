Vincent Koch is the best tighthead in world rugby, says Billy Vunipola

CAPE TOWN – England and Saracens number 8, Billy Vunipola has describe his South African team-mate at the English Premiership club as the best tighthead in world rugby.

Kock was a member of the Bomb Squad as the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Japan almost a year ago, coming on early in the second half as the eventual winners scrummed their English opponents into the ground.

Koch was at his vest best again when Saracens knocked Leinster out of the European Champions Cup in the quarter-finals stage, putting in a performance that impressed Vunipola.

“The old notion is tighthead is probably the most important player in the team and it’s no different [now], the performance he [Koch] gave at the weekend, not only in the scrum but around the park,” Vunipola said in a press conference ahead of their semi-final against Racing 92.

“When Vincent is in that kind of mood and going at teams I honestly feel there is no one better in the world than him. He knows that and he knows that he has got the backing of the people around him. When he is able to be confident to go out there and do his thing, it’s a happy day for us,” said the big number eight.