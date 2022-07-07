Wales go virtually unchanged for second Test against Springboks

Johannesburg - Wales will go once more unto the breach in the second Test against the Springboks this weekend with a virtually unchanged starting XV at Free State Stadium. Wing Alex Cuthbert will start the match, replacing Josh Adams, who is moved onto the bench. In the only other changes to the matchday 23, prop Wyn Jones will make is first appearance of the tour, while the uncapped Sam Wainwright could make his first Test appearance when he is called upon later in the match from the amongst replacements.

“(Cuthbert) has been training really well,” said Wales coach Wayne Pivac via the team statement on Thursday. “He’s six foot four, good in the air and runs all day. I think there will be plenty of aerial battles. “(Wainwright) has been very excited to join us. From day one he’s been training really well. I know he’s over the moon at his selection in the match day 23 and his family are over here so he’s looking forward to a big day.

“It was a great atmosphere last week and we’re expecting more of the same from the crowd in Bloemfontein this Saturday.” Pivac’s consistent selection stands in stark contrast to counterpart Jacques Nienaber’s radical change for the upcoming Test. The Welsh came desperately close to beating the Boks at Loftus last weekend, narrowly losing 32-29 after a last gasp penalty by Damian Willemse. They will once gain fancy their chances on Saturday (kick-off 5pm) despite the loss, as it certainly restored much needed pride and confidence within the team as they hunt for a first victory in SA.

Wales Starting XV: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Dan Biggar (capt), 9 Kieran Hardy, 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau; Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Josh Adams