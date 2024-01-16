Louis Rees-Zammit made the shock decision to leave Gloucester with immediate effect on Tuesday as the Wales rugby union star "pursues his dream" of a career in American Football. Rees-Zammit's bombshell move came on the day Wales head coach Warren Gatland unveiled his squad for the forthcoming Six Nations tournament.

pic.twitter.com/gO1jPLXDPA — Louis Rees-Zammit ⚡️ (@LouisReesZammit) January 16, 2024 The 22-year-old had emerged as one of rugby's brightest young talents, excelling for Gloucester, Wales and the British and Irish Lions. But Rees-Zammit has opted to turn his back on rugby in favour of a potentially lucrative career in America's National Football League.

He will leave for Florida this week to begin the 'International Pathway programme' that allows athletes based outside the United States to earn a career in the NFL. "Gloucester Rugby have agreed to release winger Louis Rees-Zammit with immediate effect to enable the 22-year-old to pursue his dream of playing in the National Football League," a statement from the English Premiership club said. "The Welsh international has accepted an invitation to join the NFL International Player Pathway, which provides elite athletes from around the world with an opportunity to earn a place on an NFL roster."

Rees-Zammit, who has been capped 32 times for Wales, said the opportunity to chase his NFL dream was too good to turn down. "I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I've never taken for granted," he said. "Opting to step away from international rugby on the eve of the Six Nations has been a painstaking decision, but I am extremely excited to take up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge.

"I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don't come around very often." 'Unique challenge' Rees-Zammit claimed the move did not necessarily mean he was retiring from rugby, but he will miss the Six Nations, which starts in February, and has no plans to return to club rugby in the short-term. "Although this decision may come as a surprise, I would like to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean I am retiring from rugby," he said.

Read the full story 👇 — Gloucester Rugby 🍒 (@gloucesterrugby) January 16, 2024 The current NFL season has reached the play-offs, meaning Rees-Zammit would aim to earn a roster spot on a team in time for the 2024 season, which starts in September.

Rees-Zammit scored five tries at last year's Rugby World Cup and became the youngest player to be selected for the British and Irish Lions since 1959 when he was named in the squad for the 2021 tour to South Africa aged 20 years and 93 days. Wales are due to host Scotland in their opening Six Nations match on February 3. Paying tribute to Gloucester for launching his rugby career, Rees-Zammit added: "I will always be very proud of my time at Kingsholm, and want to particularly thank the incredible fans who make the club so special.