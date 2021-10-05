Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper denies BaaBaas November call-up

Sydney – Australia fly-half Quade Cooper said on Tuesday he will not feature for the Barbarians next month, 24 hours after being called up by the invitational side. Cooper, 33, was added to the BaaBaas squad for November 27's game with Samoa after returning to the Test set-up last month following a four-year absence.

The 74-time Test Wallaby is about to start his third season with second-tier Japanese side Kintetsu Liners, with the new campaign starting in January. "FYI At no stage have I agreed to play for the @Barbarian_FC in the up coming game against Samoa," Cooper tweeted. "I'm contracted to the Kintetsu liners," he added.