OITA – Australia's thumping loss to England on Saturday not only brought an end to their World Cup campaign, it also brought down the curtain on the careers of Wallaby greats David Pocock and Will Genia.
Captain Michael Hooper said not to being able to send the duo into international retirement in a better manner only reinforced his disappointment at the 40-16 quarter-final drubbing.
"I've been a fan of those guys from being a young fella, to now playing alongside (them). Very proud to represent Australia with them," said the 27-year-old flanker, who will now have to wait until next season to win his 100th cap.
"A lot of me wanted to be able to send those guys out how they deserved to, but we weren't able to and that's part of the feeling – I'm feeling pretty gutted."
Pocock, a three-times world player of the year nominee, and Genia, who was nominated once, both played in three World Cup campaigns, reaching the semi-finals in 2011 and the final in 2015.