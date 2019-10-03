WATCH: Italian astronaut to watch World Cup match from space









Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will be watching the clash with the Boks from space. Photo: Reuters TOKYO - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will be cheering on his team from space when they take on South Africa in their pivotal Rugby World Cup clash. Parmitano will be watching Friday's Pool B match from the International Space Station as it orbits some 400 km above the earth. An out of this world good luck message from @esa astronaut @astro_luca to @Federugby team.



The rugby mad Italian fan will get to watch #RSAvITA from the International Space Station thanks to a special broadcast feed produced by World Rugby on Friday. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/E5NjGOYz3R — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 3, 2019 Italy are looking to upset the Springboks and reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Parmitano, who has been in space since July, had a message for the Italian team.

"You are a team and have to work all together to reach your goal, which is that of winning," he said in a video posted by the European Space Agency and the Italian Rugby Federation.

It is not the first time Parmitano has broken new ground in space.

In August he became the first person to DJ in space when he played a set from the ISS for a club in Ibiza.

