TOKYO - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will be cheering on his team from space when they take on South Africa in their pivotal Rugby World Cup clash.
Parmitano will be watching Friday's Pool B match from the International Space Station as it orbits some 400 km above the earth.
An out of this world good luck message from @esa astronaut @astro_luca to @Federugby team.— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 3, 2019
The rugby mad Italian fan will get to watch #RSAvITA from the International Space Station thanks to a special broadcast feed produced by World Rugby on Friday. #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/E5NjGOYz3R
Italy are looking to upset the Springboks and reach the knockout stages for the first time.