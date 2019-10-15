World Rugby has announced the match officials for the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2019 following a full review of performances over the 37 pool matches.
Jérôme Garcès (France), Nigel Owens (Wales), Jaco Peyper (South Africa) and Wayne Barnes (England) will take charge of the four matches in Tokyo and Oita over the weekend of 19-20 October.
In a selection that reflects the officiating team’s blend of experience and younger talent, Garcès will take charge of his second Rugby World Cup quarter-final as England face Australia in Oita on Saturday and Owens will take charge of world champions New Zealand versus Ireland at Tokyo Stadium on the same day.
Sunday’s matches will see Peyper take charge of his 50th test (and his first quarter-final) with Wales versus France in Oita, while Barnes, will round-off the weekend’s action by refereeing hosts Japan against South Africa at Tokyo Stadium.
The four referees have 285 test appearances between them as referees.