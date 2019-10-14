The hosts beat Scotland 28-21 in a thriller of a match in Yokohama yesterday, and no pre-match drama thanks to talks of the match being cancelled could possibly have beaten what happened during those 80 minutes.
While Scotland deserve credit for the way they came back, Japan deserve even more for holding off a Scottish resurgence and, of course, for the beautiful rugby they played, especially in that first half, which earned them their first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
Here is some reaction on the match.
You gotta love Dem Brave Blossoms, Bravo Japan, you’ve made history, and rightly so, you are good people and we appreciate you #ssrugby @BreytonPaulse