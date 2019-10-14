Who is saying what about the Rugby World Cup









Japanese players revel in their win over Scotland. Photo: Kevin Coombs/Reuters So, it’s settled - the Springboks will face Japan in the World Cup quarter-finals this Sunday. The hosts beat Scotland 28-21 in a thriller of a match in Yokohama yesterday, and no pre-match drama thanks to talks of the match being cancelled could possibly have beaten what happened during those 80 minutes. While Scotland deserve credit for the way they came back, Japan deserve even more for holding off a Scottish resurgence and, of course, for the beautiful rugby they played, especially in that first half, which earned them their first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Here is some reaction on the match. You gotta love Dem Brave Blossoms, Bravo Japan, you’ve made history, and rightly so, you are good people and we appreciate you #ssrugby @BreytonPaulse

You gotta love Dem Brave Blossoms,Bravo Japan,you’ve made history,and rightly so,you are good people and we appreciate you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥🔥 #ssrugby — Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) October 13, 2019

I know they’re our competition, but you have to admire how the @JRFURugby team have played in this @rugbyworldcup. That Pacific flavour always leading the way @SonnyBWilliams

I know they’re our competition but you have to admire how the @JRFURugby team have played in this @rugbyworldcup 🏉✊🏽

That Pacific flavour always leading the way 👌🏾❤️ — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 13, 2019

That was absolutely heroic @JRFURugby! What an incredible effort against a side that fought back hard. Moments like this are so special @rugbyworldcup @XolaNtshinga

That was absolutely heroic @JRFURugby! What an incredible effort against a side that fought back hard. Moments like this are so special @rugbyworldcup — Xola Ntshinga (@XolaNtshinga) October 13, 2019

This is so, so huge for the country & a life-changing moment for the players... What an amazing night for rugby in general! @giteua_rugby

作成された履歴 !!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This is so so huge for the country & a life changing moment for the players . What an amazing night for rugby in general!!🙌🏼



すごい日本 🙌🏼🙌🏼



🇯🇵🇯🇵❤️ @rugbyworldcupjp @JRFURugby — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) October 13, 2019

Rugby has a way of working things out. Scotland were among those who blocked the Nations Championship designed to give secondary rugby countries a lift. Self-interest given a bloody nose by brilliant Japan @ClintonV

Rugby has a way of working things out. Scotland were among those who blocked the Nations Championship, designed to give secondary rugby countries a lift. Self-interest given a bloody nose by brilliant Japan #RWC2019 — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) October 13, 2019

What an absolutely incredible occasion for the game of rugby!! Good on ya Brave Blossoms @BryanHabana

What an absolutely incredible occasion for the game of rugby!!

.

Good on ya Brave Blossoms.

.

After the devastation of #typhoonhagibis, this game and the way the Japanese team have created history made for this… https://t.co/WqDM1rA99m — Bryan Habana (@BryanHabana) October 13, 2019





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook