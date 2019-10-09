OITA – Wales coach Warren Gatland said they would have to run players out of their usual positions after a bruising 29-17 win over Fiji booked a place in the World Cup quarter-finals but left flyhalf Dan Biggar groggy with a second head injury.
Biggar has been ruled out of the last pool game against Uruguay on Sunday after being forced from the field in the second half at Oita Stadium following a sickening collision with team mate Liam Williams.
There are further concerns over hat-trick hero Josh Adams and centre Jonathan Davies, with both suffering leg injuries.
"He (Biggar) didn't do an HIA (head injury assessment), it was just because of the contact (that) he was just removed from the field," Gatland said of Biggar's injury at the post-match media conference.
"Which means he’s not in consideration for Sunday and he’ll have to go through the protocols and we’ll probably have to get someone in to have a look at him as well."