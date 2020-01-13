World Rugby have introduced a set of law amendments which will be trialled at various tournaments this year in a bid to improve player safety and reduce the risk of injuries, the governing body said on Monday.
The trials were approved for the four-year law amendment review cycle that began after the 2019 World Cup following an analysis by the Law Review Group last March and several unions expressed interest in operating one or more of the trials.
Preventing dangerous high tackles remains a high priority for World Rugby as they look to reduce the number of concussions.
The High Tackle Technique Warning, which was trialled at the World Rugby U20 Championship and reduced concussions by more than 50%, will now be trialled in the Super Rugby championship which begins on Jan. 31 and also the Top 14 in France.
"While the recent Rugby World Cup demonstrated a slight decrease in injury rates and a 30% reduction in concussions owing to the implementation of evidence-based injury prevention programmes, we can and must do more to reduce injuries at all levels," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.