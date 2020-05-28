World Rugby rejects plan for an 'unofficial' World Cup in 2021

LONDON - World Rugby has rejected a proposal for an unofficial World Cup event next year aimed at boosting the game's finances after the coronavirus stoppage.

Former Rugby Football Union CEO Francis Baron had put forward a plan for a six-week 16-team invitational tournament in the UK and Ireland, which he said could raise up to £250 million shared among all unions involved.

"World Rugby does not intend to pursue such a proposal," the governing body said in a statement.

"All stakeholders continue to progress productive discussions regarding the immediate global Covid-19 financial relief strategy and international rugby calendar optimisation, both of which will further the success of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France," the statement added.

The global rugby calendar is in a state of flux due to the pandemic, which has seen most cross border and domestic club competitions suspended since March.