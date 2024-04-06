Lions crash out of Challenge Cup to Benetton

Jacob Umaga's superb kicking form continued at Stadio Monigo in Treviso, Italy, as hosts Benetton beat the Lions 27-17 to reach the quarter-final of the EPCR Challenge Cup on Saturday. The visitors were quick off the mark, with hooker Jaco Visagie opening the scoring in the second minute.

Jordan Hendrikse put on the rest of their points for them, scoring a try, converting two, and adding a penalty. But Benetton Rugby hit back with tries from prop Thomas Gallo, wing Onisi Ratave and replacement Bautista Bernasconi, all converted by Umaga, who hit 14 of his 15 kicks in the pool stages.

Looking ahead A drop goal from full-back Rhyno Smith and a penalty from replacement Tomas Albornoz rounded off the scoring for Benetton Rugby, and secured them a place in the last eight, where they will play either Section Paloise or Connacht Rugby at home. Coming into the match, the Treviso-based club were looking to build on improved finishes in the competition in recent seasons, culminating in a semi-final defeat last term to eventual champions RC Toulon.

Umaga’s move to Italy from Wasps when the Gallagher Premiership club went bust in 2022 has been an unqualified success despite ramifications to the prospect of adding to a solitary England cap. The flyhalf is enjoying life in Italy and the United Rugby Championship so much he signed a new deal in January which will keep him in Treviso until 2026. The Lions were the second SA side to exit the competition on the day, as the Cheetahs were earlier eliminated by Clermont Auvergne.