Look away Blue Bulls fans ... Ace kicker Morne Steyn crosses Jukskei to join Lions

Former Springbok and Blue Bulls legend Morne Steyn has joined the Emirates Lions ahead of the 2023/24 Vodacom United Rugby Championship and EPCR Challenge Cup season, the Johannesburg side announced on Monday. Capped 68 times for Springboks and amassing over 700 Test points, the recently retired place-kicker will assume the role as the Johannesburg team’s kicking consultant.

Steyn also played for the Blue Bulls 153 times while scoring 1665 points across all competitions for the Pretoria side. Speaking about his appointment, Steyn said: “I’m incredibly excited to get stuck in with the Emirates Lions.”

“They are a team with exciting talent and astute professionalism both from a players and coaching perspective, with the potential of achieving great things in the future.” “I’m particularly looking forward to working closely with the kickers in the squad, and my aim is to make a difference to the team’s kicking strategy. The Lions are extremely fortunate to have great ball strikers; guys like Jordan, Quan, and Sanele are all brilliant kickers, so I’m excited to work with them closely.”

With the upcoming United Rugby Championship just under two months away, Lions boss Rudolf Straeuli says the franchise is delighted to have secured the services of the former Bok. “There’s no doubt that Morne was one of the best kickers in world rugby and to have him share his knowledge and experience with our group is huge for us,” said Staeuli. “Tactical and goal-kicking forms a major part of competitive rugby, especially in Europe where conditions are often testing and rely heavily on out-of-hand kicking. To have the caliber of Morne advise and guide our kickers will no doubt influence and enhance our game strategy,” concluded Straeuli.