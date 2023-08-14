Independent Online
Monday, August 14, 2023

Major blow for France as flyhalf Romain Ntamack ruled out of Rugby World Cup

France's fly-half Romain Ntamack looks on during a training session, as part of France's national rugby union team's preparations ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, in Marcoussis, south of Paris

French flyhalf Romain Ntamack on Monday was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Lou Benoist/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

France fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's Rugby World Cup with a knee injury, a source close to the player told AFP on Monday.

Ntamack suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday's 30-27 warm-up victory for the tournament hosts against Scotland, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

Ntamack was helped off the field after 55 minutes after opposite number Finn Russell charged into him.

France coach Fabien Galthie, who will announce his World Cup squad on August 21, had seemed unworried after the match, saying the Toulouse player had suffered "a small hyperextension of the knee”.

"We preferred to replace him. He was seen by the doctor, the physiotherapists, and we will decide on Sunday if there needs to be additional examinations," he said.

Bordeaux fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is likely to step into Ntamack's position during the World Cup, where France open against New Zealand on September 8 in Paris.

AFP

