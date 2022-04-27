Deon Fourie back, Warrick Gelant returns at No 15 for Stormers against Leinster

Cape Town – The Stormers will be able to employ their full-strength backline once again in Saturday’s top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster at Cape Town Stadium (6.15pm kickoff). After starring off the bench in last week’s 32-7 victory over Glasgow, star fullback Warrick Gelant was reinstated at No 15 by coach John Dobson when the team was announced on Wednesday, which sees Damian Willemse move to inside centre, with Rikus Pretorius ruled out with concussion.

The duo’s ability to dove-tail on attack has been one of the major success stories for the Capetonians this season, and their lethal combination with flyhalf Manie Libbok will hope to unlock Leinster’s famed defence. The Irish giants have conceded the fewest tries in the competition – 25 – and despite fielding a largely under-strength side on their tour of South Africa, they nearly knocked over the Sharks in Durban last week, going down 28-23. ALSO READ: It’s been a great learning curve - Julian Redelinghuys on Lions’ URC season

In another significant boost for the Stormers, openside flank Deon Fourie has recovered from a minor leg injury, and his presence will be vital in stopping Leinster’s momentum on attack, with the Dublin outfit scoring the most tries (68) in the tournament. Youngster JJ Kotze will begin at hooker, with Scarra Ntubeni out with an Achilles tendon injury, which sees Cheetahs recruit Wilmar Arnoldi on the bench. “This should be a great occasion for a number of reasons, with the top two teams on the standings taking each other on at DHL Stadium,” Dobson said on Wednesday, with Leinster on top on 61 points, followed by the Stormers on 52.

“This is a crucial game for both teams, with the playoffs getting closer, and we are expecting an intense game.

“We know Leinster’s pedigree and saw how competitive they were last week, so we are looking forward to measuring ourselves against them. “We will have to be accurate and clinical in all that we do for the full 80 minutes, which is a challenge that the team is embracing.” Stormers team: 15 Warrick Gelant 14 Seabelo Senatla 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Damian Willemse 11 Leolin Zas 10 Manie Libbok 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Evan Roos 7 Hacjivah Dayimani 6 Deon Fourie 5 Marvin Orie 4 Adre Smith 3 Frans Malherbe 2 JJ Kotze 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

