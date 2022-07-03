Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 3, 2022

Ex-France hooker Yannick Bru joins Sharks coaching staff

FILE - Former France forwards coach Yannick Bru has joined the Sharks’ coaching staff for next season’s United Rugby Championship andn Champions Cup campaigns. Photo: Henry Browne/Reuters

Published 3h ago

Durban — Former France assistant coach Yannick Bru has been recruited by South African outfit Sharks in a shakeup of the Durban side's coaching structure for their first foray into the Champions Cup.

South African Sevens coach Neil Powell has also been appointed Director of Rugby for the 2022/2023 season.

"We are excited to confirm the appointment of Yannick Bru as the senior team’s breakdown coach for the European competitions," the team said in a statement.

"As a coach who has worked with high profiled players and teams, he is a great addition to our coaching unit and joins us on a one-year deal with the option to renew."

Former France international hooker Bru, 49, played 18 times for the national side.

As a player he won the French championship in 1999 and 2001, and the European Cup in 2003 and 2005 with Toulouse.

He played in the 2003 World Cup and achieved the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2002 and 2004 with France.

He was deputy coach in Toulouse (2007-2012) and France (2012-2017) before becoming head coach at Bayonne (2018-2022).

He guided the Basque club back into the Top 14 last season as Pro D2 champions.

AFP

