Kurt-Lee Arendse voted SA URC Player of the Month after electrifying performances

Cape Town — He has dazzled in the sevens format, and now Kurt-Lee Arendse is entrenching himself as a 15-man player of world renown. The Bulls fullback was rewarded on Wednesday for a string of outstanding performances recently by being voted as the United Rugby Championship Player of the Month in South Africa for March.

The 25-year-old speedster, who hails from Paarl, has been an integral part of the Bulls’ resurgence in the URC. Jake White’s team have pulled off five consecutive victories, with Arendse the spark on attack with his blazing pace from the back, while he has been strong in defence and under the high ball as well. ALSO READ: WATCH: Revenge definitely on Bulls’ minds against Stormers, warns flank Cyle Brink The highlight for him in March was scoring a brace of tries in the Bulls’ 55-20 victory over the Dragons at Loftus Versfeld.

It must have been a close-run vote, though, as his Bulls teammate Madosh Tambwe was also in top form, while Lions flank Vincent Tshituka was a prominent force for the Lions as well. “In voting for Arendse as the United Rugby Championship’s standout player for March, the South African rugby media were effusive in their praise of ‘the threat he’s brought to the Bulls’ attack’ and also highlighted the fact that ‘Arendse’s underrated ability is creating for others and not just finishing’,” the URC statement read. ALSO READ: Stormers bench Springboks for crucial Bulls United Rugby Championship clash

“According to the voting media, ‘He has been electric, solid and he has done everything right at every stage for the Bulls… His line-breaks have led to multiple try assists, and he gets the team onto the front foot each time he touches the ball’.”

Arendse clearly does his talking on the field, as he only had this to say after being handed the award at Loftus Versfeld: “I’m grateful to receive the United Rugby Championship award. It could’ve gone any other way, but I am grateful.” @ashfakmohamed IOL Sport