Sharks knew they would out-kick Lions in the wet during URC clash

Durban - The Lions indeed looked like fish out of water at Hollywoodbets Kings Park as a Sharks team conditioned to the wet played the conditions perfectly, with the reputations of playmakers Curwin Bosch and Jaden Hendrikse enhanced as a result. After the 37-10 victory, coach Sean Everitt had every right to be beaming.

“We knew that if we got into a kicking duel with the Lions we could come out on top, and obviously the conditions allowed for that,” he said. “It was always going to be a kicking game but when we did get opportunities to move the ball the players did their best to do so, and fortunately towards the end we got the bonus point, and that is exactly what we wanted out of the game.” The Sharks have played a number of games now in the rain and are clearly getting the hang of playing with the slippery ball.

“The more you play in these conditions, the better you get at it,” the coach agreed. “And the Lions have been playing in the opposite conditions —the fast dry pitches of the Highveld where they have been able to play at a high intensity. “We have got quite good at managing the game at Kings Park and that played in our favour for this game. It is really difficult out there. It was tough to try and get 50-22s. We got a couple but would have wanted more but when the ball gets stuck in puddles it is difficult. And then it becomes quite a physical battle and you have to rely on your power game and thankfully that worked for us tonight.” Bosch and Hendrikse excelled in executing the game plan ad their coach was suitably impressed.

“I’m very happy with the halfbacks. I thought Jadenplayed really well the week before against the Dragons as well. He is starting to reach the form he was on when he got chosen for South Africa last year. Tonight he and Curwin managed the game exceptionally well.

‘We wanted to play the game in the Lions’ half and only on a few occasions did we play more than two or three phases in our half, so we were able to put the pressure back on the Lions. And then when you add the left boot of Anthony Volmink at the back, you have a three-point kicking plan and it worked superbly for us.” Everitt was also full of praise for his young No 8, Phepsi Buthelezi “Phepsi has been our No 1 eighthman throughout the URC. We have given Sikhumbuzo Notshe some opportunities to get back to full fitness but Phepsi tonight was outstanding. He did not make a single mistake, he carried well with intent, defended well and got himself in many battles. I am proud of how he played in difficult conditions.

