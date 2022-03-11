Sharks show up in the second half to secure a bonus point win against the Scarlets

Cape Town — The Sharks beat Scarlets 37-20 in their United Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Friday night. It was an all-kicking affair in the early stages, and while the kicking wasn’t particularly good, the visitors looked threatening on attack and had two tries disallowed.

The Sharks owned the scrums — something which is to be expected given their all-Springbok front row — and they wore the visitors down in the final stages to seal the deal. Nothing beats a win at home 🦈 Thank you for the game @scarlets_rugby 🖤#OurSharksForever #TacklingNewShores Vodacom #URC #SHAvSCA pic.twitter.com/Cryr9xFBzb — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 11, 2022 They came close to scoring a superb kick and chase by Sam Costelow, but the officials ruled that he was beaten to the touchdown. They managed to get the scoreboard ticking shortly afterwards after winning a breakdown call went their way, with Costolow hitting his target to go 0-3 up.

The Welsh side threatened the try line again not too long afterwards, but Steff Evans foot grazed the touch line after a brilliant build-up. They got three more points through Costolow to go 0-6 up, but the Sharks added points of their own towards the end of the opening quarter through flyhalf Curwin Bosch after Scarlets went offside (3-6). The Sharks pivot missed two shots at goal thereafter, though, and while Scarlets produced a solid defensive effort to keep the hosts out as half time approached, a scrum penalty tk the Durban side allowed Bosch to level the scores just before half time (6-6).

The visitors got the opening try after a nifty lineout move saw Aaron Shingler go over (6-13), and the Sharks hit back with one of their own through they always-firing Aphelele Fassi (13-13). The 'Weekend Special' at it again 🦈



That assist from Jaden Hendrikse was filthy 😏



It's 13-13 with 20 minutes to go, game on!



📺 Stream Vodacom #URC live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/GDo6SoLudt — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 11, 2022 Bosch Made up for his earlier kicking woes when he capitalised on Scott Williams being charged down (20-13). Bosch landed a simple three-pointer after that (23-13), and with less than 10 minutes to go, they got their third try after Scarlets were yellow-carded for collapsing a maul (30-13).

While Evans got the Scarlets’ second try (30-20), the Sharks made use of their home advantage in hot conditions to score three tries in the final 20. Sean Everett’s side got their bonus-point try in the 86th minute to end the game on 37-20. Point scorers:

Sharks 37: Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Curwin Bosch, Marius Louw, Penalty try Conversions: Bosch (2), Joacquin Bonilla Penalties: Bosch (3) Scarlets 20: Tries: Aaron Shingler, Steff Evans Conversions: Sam Costolow (2) Penalties: Costelow (2) @WynonaLouw