Sharks unchanged for Lions Rainbow Cup match

The Sharks have enjoyed the luxury of naming an unchanged side to play the Lions at Jonsson Kings Park on Saturday (4pm, kick-off), and coach Sean Everitt has restricted himself to tinkering a little on the bench.

That means there were no serious injuries from the Durban team's away win over the Stormers in last week’s opening round of Rainbow Cup SA, and that there has also been no recovery from injury for the likes of first-choice players in Dylan Richardson (hooker/flank), centre Marius Louw and hooker Dan Jooste.

Everitt has, however, made some interesting changes on the bench.

At scrumhalf, he has brought in Jaden Hendrikse for Sanele Nohamba, while keeping Grant Williams in the starting 15.

Hendrikse, the current Junior Bok scrumhalf, had been injured but now that he is recovered, Everitt has promoted him to the bench, ahead of Nohamba, who was the original first-choice when Everitt took charge of the Sharks two years ago.

In another change on the bench, former Pumas lock Le Roux Roets has been interchanged with JJ van der Mescht, who made a big impact as a substitute last week in Cape Town.

Everitt is clearly wanting to test his depth as the Rainbow Cup SA progresses.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Werner Kok.