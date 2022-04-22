Sharks welcome back Aphelele Fassi for Leinster URC clash

Durban - The Sharks have been boosted by the return of star fullback Aphelele Fassi for their crunch United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with log-leading Leinster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday (6.15pm). The Irish giants come to Durban brimming with confidence and topping the URC by a whopping 10 points from second-placed Ulster.

With Leinster’s focus on alternating between the URC and the Champions Cup, player welfare plays a big role and to this end, they have only brought six players to South Africa with them from last week’s match 23 against Connacht. They still have numerous experienced internationals on their two-match tour and will, as their log position confirms, present an enormous challenge to a Sharks side that is riding its own wave of confidence. ALSO READ: Leinster captain Rhys Ruddock wary of ‘physical’ Sharks

Fassi makes a welcome return to the No 15 jersey after an injury lay-off ruled him out for six weeks during which he missed four matches. The only other change to the matchday 23 that beat the Lions last time out is rotational, where Le Roux Roets partners Gerbrandt Grobler in the second row with Reniel Hugo moving to the bench.

Sharks team – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Thomas du Toit (c), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain.

