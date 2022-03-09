Siya Kolisi’s captaincy ’huge boost’ for Sharks in Lukhanyo Am’s absence

Johannesburg - Head Coach Sean Everitt will no doubt have been pleased as he scribbled in the names of his matchday 23 this week after he was afforded a level of consistency in facing Scarlets at Johnsons Kings Park this weekend. The Sharks mentor finds himself in the fortuitous position, making only three changes to the side which soundly beat Benetton away in the United Rugby Championship (URC) a fortnight ago.

One of those changes, however, will still sting as it sees Vodacom URC Player of the Month and Sharks skipper Lukhanyo Am ineligible for selection as he completes a short-term contract with Japanese club Kobe Steelers for the next two months. In his absence, the powerful Jeremy Ward will do the No 13 jumper, arguably for the foreseeable future and until Am’s return at the start of the knockout round of the competition. There will also be no concerns regarding the captaincy as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been handed the role going forward. “It’s a huge boost having Siya as captain, although it doesn’t really change much because he’s been playing a leadership role since he arrived at the Sharks,” explained fellow Springbok Sbu Nkosi in the statement released by the union on Wednesday.

“He’s been very positive and very involved and I don’t think it will be a major shift for us because he’s been bringing that same energy all the time. The only thing that changes now is that he has the authority that comes with the title of captain.”

The other two changes to the side sees lock Renel Hugo replace Ruben van Heerden in the second row, while rotation accounts for Phepsi Buthelezi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe switching at eightman. The Sharks are currently eight in the URC standings and are the top-ranked SA side going into this weekend’s action. Welsh-outfit Scarlets, meanwhile, find themselves in the bottom half of the log in 12th on 22 points – four adrift of their hosts – having won four matches after nine regular season encounters. Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

