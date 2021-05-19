Stormers ’looking good’ on injury front welcoming back key players for Sharks clash

CAPE TOWN - Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says they are “looking good” on the injury front as they are welcoming back a number of key players ahead of their crucial Rainbow Cup SA meeting with the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Stormers, who edged the Lions 39-37 to secure their first win in the competition at the weekend, have to win the away game if they want to have a fighting chance of reaching the top spot, currently occupied by the Bulls.

Some positive injury news is one thing that will certainly have the Capetonians feeling a little more confident – especially considering the calibre of players returning.

World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was rested for the Lions game, is back after his mandatory (national) break.

Second-rowers JD Schickerling and Marvin Orie, who were sidelined with an ankle injury and concussion respectively and thus didn't feature in the last game, are also back in the mix.

“Pieter-Steph is back after resting last week and JD is running nicely, he's doing well.

“Marvin obviously had to rest because of the concussion, he's also back at training.

“We have no new injuries, so that's good” Snyman said.

Snyman added that flyhalf Abner van Reenen has also been cleared and is available for selection after taking knocks to his shoulder in the last two games.

The attack coach also confirmed that centre Ruhan Nel is back with the team after joining the Blitzboks for their Olympic preparations and went on to explain they will look at combinations in midfield rather than just slotting Nel right back in.

With both Rikus Pretorius and Dan du Plessis being inside centres primarily, one would expect one of them to do duty at 12 with Nel coming in at 13, especially given how well he went he joined the Blitzboks at their Stellenbosch base.

But Snyman said they will see how they can combine the different midfielders.

“At this stage we are looking at combinations, we know what we have in Ruhan and Dan is also showing us what he can do.

“At this stage we are actually playing him (Du Plessis) out of position, he's favoured at 12, that's where he started his rugby and played most of it.

“So ja, we expected him to move to 13 and do the job there, but defensively it's a little bit different.

“On attack the roles are also a bit different, but we'll look at the combinations.”

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport