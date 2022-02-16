Stormers United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre Parma to be held at Danie Craven Stadium

Cape Town - The Stormers' Vodacom United Rugby Championship match against Italian team Zebre Parma will take place on Sunday, March 13, at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, it was confirmed on Wednesday. The venue had to change due to the Cape Town Cycle Tour taking place on the same day.

Lesley de Reuck, director of Cape Town Stadium, said: “Every effort was made to host this fixture at DHL Stadium but it was simply not possible.” The match was initially scheduled to take place in November last year, but was postponed due to the new travel bans - with the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant - forced on South Africa by the end of the month. Zebre Parma were therefore forced to leave the country and the match was postponed. ALSO READ: Stormers ’in a really good space’ ahead of overseas United Rugby Championship assignment