The Stormers aren’t expecting an ‘easy ride’ when the two packs collide against Leinster, says John Dobson

Cape Town - Stormers coach John Dobson isn’t reading too much into Leinster’s defeat against the Sharks ahead of the top-ofthe-table United Rugby Championship clash at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (6.15pm kickoff). Last weekend, the Sharks held off a late comeback from the log-leading outfit to secure a 28-23 victory at Kings Park.

The Stormers, on the other hand, soared to their sixth straight win and their seventh consecutive at home with a 32-7 thumping of Glasgow Warriors, who were third on the standings going into the match. With that result, Dobson’s unit went up to second spot. While Leinster appear to be prioritising their upcoming Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers and their trip to Welford Road, the Stormers have everything to play for as they can grab top spot if they manage to prevent the Irish giants from getting a losing bonus point this weekend, while they will also be hoping that Munster silence their fellow countrymen when they meet next month.

ALSO READ: I wouldn’t like to play against Warrick Gelant, says Stormers coach John Dobson It is a young squad Leinster will put out against the Stormers, but Dobson isn’t taking anything away from the team that have welded themselves onto the No 1 spot. “We are acutely aware that this young Leinster team was a tough call and they were a held-up try away from beating a Sharks team with nine Springboks in Durban. We are fully aware of the dangers of this game and the importance of it to both them and us,” Dobson said.

While there are some big names missing from the Leinster team, Dobson refused to take anything away from the available group. “For the occasion, it is a pity that Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Furlong aren’t here. But, in terms of the level of rugby, this is an on-merit, first-versus-second clash with lots to play for,” Dobson said. ALSO READ: Stormers have it all to play for against Leinster

The Sharks’ Bok-laden outfit had the upper hand over the Irish at the scrums, while the maul also went the way of the hosts. Speaking to this point, Dobson said they aren’t expecting an “easy ride” when the two packs collide in the blockbuster fixture. “We think they will be much more developed and experienced in terms of

their maul defence. We don’t expect to get as easy a ride in those areas as the Sharks did. They have made it clear that they want to pick up some areas of their kick chase,” he said. “With the conditions being dry, it will give them a chance to play the multi-phase rugby which they are known for.” The Stormers will play their final regular-season game against the Scarlets in Wales on 21 May.