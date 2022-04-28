I wouldn’t like to play against Warrick Gelant, says Stormers coach John Dobson

Cape Town - Six wins in a row and facing a weakened Leinster team could end up in the Stormers relaxing just a bit and expecting an easy victory at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (6.15pm kickoff). But for captain Steven Kitshoff and coach John Dobson, there is no danger of that happening.

Story continues below Advertisment

In fact, the Cape Town-based team are almost playing with a bigger purpose in mind following all the offfield boardroom drama over the last few years. After yet another 32-7 bonus-point win last week over Glasgow Warriors last week – their fourth in the six-match period, the Stormers have no intention of relenting against a Leinster squad shorn of most of their big-name Irish Test players, including Johnny Sexton, Tadgh Furlong and Josh van der Flier. Dobson was able to actually strengthen his team yesterday as he recalled Warrick Gelant at fullback, while Deon Fourie is back from a minor leg injury. ALSO READ: Deon Fourie back, Warrick Gelant returns at No 15 for Stormers against Leinster

The other change sees young No 2 JJ Kotze come in for the injured Scarra Ntubeni, who faces a lengthy period on the sidelines, with Cheetahs signing Wilmar Arnoldi providing hooker cover. “From where we were a year ago to the way the guys are preparing … mentally stronger. Just knowing what it takes to perform well. I think that is the absolute key area where the team has grown,” Kitshoff said from Cape Town Stadium yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisment

“A number one versus number two clash – this game means a lot, and I think complacency at this sharp-end of the competition is a killer. “I firmly believe this team’s head is screwed on right, and we’ve got the bigger picture in mind. ALSO READ: It’s been a great learning curve - Julian Redelinghuys on Lions’ URC season

Story continues below Advertisment

“We understand that we’ve got two more league games before the playoffs, so we’ve just got to sharpen up as much as we can. Put in as much work as possible so that we can keep on performing, as we did in the last, say, seven weeks.” Dobson is adamant that his players won’t take their foot off the pedal against table-toppers Leinster. “I think complacency is not something that has even crossed my mind. From where we were a year ago as a union and that sort of stuff, it’s so important for us,” Dobson said. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we’ve got a chance of coming in the top two of the United Rugby Championship and hosting a semi-final in Cape Town – which would mean the world to the team and the impact on rugby in the region.

Story continues below Advertisment