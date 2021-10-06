Thomas du Toit to lead Sharks, skipper Phepsi Buthelezi to play off the bench against Ospreys
Durban – With the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship tour entering its third week, coach Sean Everitt has freshened up his side to play the Ospreys on Friday night and appointed a new captain in Thomas du Toit.
Regular captain Phespi Buthelezi will play off the bench as will a number of players that started in last week’s defeat to the Glasgow Warriors.
Henco Venter starts at No 8 in place of Buthelezi and in other changes to the pack, Ntuthuko Mchunu is in for Khwezi Mona at loosehead prop and hooker Kerron van Vuuren replaces the injured Fez Mbatha, who has not recovered from a knock that he took against the Glasgow Warriors.
Hyron Andrews and Ruben van Heerden make a return as the lock partnership, with Le Roux Roets getting a break, while James Venter comes in for Dylan Richardson
In the midfield, Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward will partner up in place of Murray Koster and Werner Kok while Marnus Potgieter replaces Yaw Penxe and Anthony Volmink will start at fullback in place of Curwin Bosch.
Potgieter, Volmink and Dan Jooste (on the bench) will be making their URC debuts in this match.
Sharks: 15 Anthony Volmink, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Gerbrandt Grobler, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vurren, 1 Thomas du Toit (capt).
Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Sanale Nohamba, 23 Werner Kok
IOL Sport