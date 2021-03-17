Ruben Machelm to steer business ship while WP Rugby seek new captain

CAPE TOWN - Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) have announced that Ruben Machelm will temporarily assume certain tasks associated with the CEO position.

The position has been vacant since Paul Zacks’ departure in 2020, with Machelm, who served as WPRFU president Zelt Marais’ executive PA, now having been “seconded temporarily to assume responsibility for some of the tasks that would fall within the job description of the CEO”.

According to a statement issued by the union, Machelm will assume the responsibility on a fulltime basis and will be accountable to the Board of the company.

The statement read: “Conditional on this singular accountability, the Board accepted the nomination of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), but was also impressed with Machelm's long involvement in sport, his experience in rugby and most importantly, his qualification with an MBA.