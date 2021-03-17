Ruben Machelm to steer business ship while WP Rugby seek new captain
CAPE TOWN - Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR) have announced that Ruben Machelm will temporarily assume certain tasks associated with the CEO position.
The position has been vacant since Paul Zacks’ departure in 2020, with Machelm, who served as WPRFU president Zelt Marais’ executive PA, now having been “seconded temporarily to assume responsibility for some of the tasks that would fall within the job description of the CEO”.
According to a statement issued by the union, Machelm will assume the responsibility on a fulltime basis and will be accountable to the Board of the company.
The statement read: “Conditional on this singular accountability, the Board accepted the nomination of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU), but was also impressed with Machelm's long involvement in sport, his experience in rugby and most importantly, his qualification with an MBA.
“Machelm will fulfil this responsibility until a CEO is in place. His role in the meanwhile is crucial because it fills a gap in our administrative operations, especially with rugby competitions being rolled out, the move to a new stadium, and the day-to-day work required to anticipate the 'normalisation' after Covid-19, whenever that may be.”
WPPR Chairman Ebrahim Rasool added: "I welcome Mr Machelm's appointment and ask the media and the public to support him and judge him only on his experience, performance, competence and qualifications."
