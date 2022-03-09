Rugby Academy for the youth launched in South Africa

Cape Town - Last week saw the launch of the Rugby Academy South Africa, a private, high performance academy for children aged three to 18 years. The idea was brought to light by Junaid Moerat, together with Springboks Juan de Jongh, Elton Jantjies, Cornal Hendricks, Scarra Ntubeni, Nizaam Carr and Springbok Sevens legend Cecil Afrika.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Rugby Academy programme aims to make a positive difference, develop professional rugby skill techniques, and improve confidence, health, and well-being in a structured and engaging environment. Generation Schools will host the first academy centre at the Sandown Sports Complex in Sunningdale, Cape Town. Speaking of the new academy, Moerat said: "We are looking forward to this journey we're about to embark on. The Covid pandemic has had a tremendous effect on sport, especially for those at a younger age who went without any sport for almost two years. ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi’s captaincy ’huge boost’ for Sharks in Lukhanyo Am’s absence

“We are just excited to get the kids on the field again to enjoy the game. Our vision is to grow the programme to other academy centres across the country and to ensure that it is accessible to more kids, while at the same time ensuring that our Academy is in line with international standards of professional sporting teams across the world.” “We are looking at a holistic approach to rugby where what happens off-the-field becomes key to supporting what happens on the field. Our expert contributors include dietitians, guidance counselors, specialist coaches, past players, physiotherapists who are keen to share their knowledge with the players." The Head of Generation Sandown Institute, Juan Kidd and the founder of Generation Schools, Jevron Epstein, welcomed Rugby Academy South Africa to the Sandown Sports Complex for the official launch.

Story continues below Advertisment

The evening proved to be a huge success with a number of past and present rugby personalities in attendance. Award winning comedian and sports presenter Dalin Oliver presided over a panel discussion which included Jantjies, Carr, De Jongh and Afrika. Stormers co-captain Salmaan Moerat, former Springbok speedster Gio Aplon, and Jano vermaak were also present. “You’re too small” “you’re too old” “no player comes back from a torn ACL at 38” Gio Aplon, ready to prove the haters wrong tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/emPuMn4CIp — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 25, 2021

Story continues below Advertisment

Hurricanes and Wasps flyhalf Jimmy Gopperth was also in attendance, while All Black legend Sonny Bill Williams recorded a message of support and encouragement for the team at Rugby Academy SA. Jantjies and Afrika also shared their excitement and what it means to be part of the development of future stars. “I’m pretty excited about the idea where current players and older players share their knowledge with the younger generation and get the opportunity to see them having some fun and hopefully see them develop as rugby players,” said the Bok flyhalf.

Story continues below Advertisment