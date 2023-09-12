Fit again Anthony Jelonch to captain France against Uruguay on injury return

Flanker Anthony Jelonch on Tuesday insisted he is "100 percent" fit after being named France captain for this week's Rugby World Cup game with Uruguay less than seven months after suffering a serious knee injury. Jelonch, 27, made the last of his 25 Test appearances in February when he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Six Nations victory over Scotland.

The Toulouse back-rower is one of 12 changes made by head coach Fabien Galthie for Thursday's game in Lille after last week's tournament-opening win over New Zealand. Jelonch takes over the captaincy from the rested Antoine Dupont. He previously led his country during the three-match Test series with Australia in 2021. "At the start, maybe I had doubts, but I always had this World Cup in mind," Jelonch told reporters.

"I gave myself the means to be at the World Cup. "To be back for this World Cup as captain is a huge moment of pride for me. "I know the knee's holding up. I'm now at 100 percent," he added.

Galthie has been forced to change his hooker with La Rochelle's Pierre Bourgarit coming in for Jelonch's club team-mate Julien Marchand, who sustained a hamstring problem against the All Blacks on Friday. "We have to digest the match from a few days ago, which had been looked forward to for three years, and move on quickly from that match," Galthie told reporters. "It's the most compatible team in terms of freshness, motivation and partnerships," he added.

Danty made to wait Only centre Yoram Moefana, winger Gabin Villiere and lock Cameron Woki keep their places for the fixture in Lille, a first Test match in the northern city since 2018. Galthie has decided against recalling the fit-again Jonathan Danty with the ex-Test skipper planning to keep him fresh for later in the tournament. "We decided to place Yoram at 12 because of the dynamic we want in the squad," Galthie said.

"With the likely schedule during September and October, the decision to keep Yoram seems more coherent for Uruguay," he added. On the opposite wing to Villiere is 20-year-old Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who will become France's youngest player at a World Cup. On the bench, Galthie has picked Bastien Chalureau, whose inclusion in the squad caused a major controversy before the tournament began.

The Montpellier lock has denied he is racist and has appealed against a 2020 conviction for a racially-motivated attack. Prop Reda Wardi, second-row Thibaud Flament, flanker Francois Cros and full-back Thomas Ramos drop to the bench from the starting lineup.

After facing Los Teros, Les Bleus play Namibia on September 21 before finishing their Pool A campaign against Italy on October 6. Team (15-1) Melvyn Jaminet; Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere; Antoine Hastoy, Maxime Lucu; Anthony Jelonch (capt), Sekou Macalou, Paul Boudehent; Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki; Dorian Aldegheri, Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros