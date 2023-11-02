‘I feel good’ kid’s dream comes true when he gets to meet Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe

Dreams really do come true. This is especially true for Springbok enthusiast Desmond Koolen - the little guy who stole our hearts and went viral when he did his rendition of the James Brown classic ‘I Feel Good’ at a school concert.

Since then he has become a national treasure and formed a close bond with Jacaranda FM's Breakfast With Martin Bester team, gracing the show with his performances multiple times following his viral moment. Desmond’s lifelong dream has been to meet his sporting heroes. Learning of this, Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester contemplated during his popular #HowHardCanItBe segment how to make Desmond's wish of meeting his favourite Springbok rugby players, Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe, come true. Bester and the rest of Jacaranda FM's Breakfast With Martin Bester team embarked on a remarkable effort to get Kolisi or Kolbe to acknowledge the little guy.

Their generous and supportive listeners rallied once again, showcasing the incredible Jacaranda FM community spirit. The collective effort made Desmond's dream a reality, as he finally got to meet and even address the entire Springbok rugby team. Bester expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped them facilitate Desmond's meeting with the Springboks. “Witnessing Desmond being invited on stage to speak to the Springboks was a dream come true for the young man, a moment he will cherish forever.

“The Springboks serve as a remarkable source of inspiration for South Africans, especially young children like Desmond, and this heart-warming story reflects the beauty of South Africa,” Bester continued. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JacaBreakfast (@jacabreakfast)