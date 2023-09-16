After a week of debates about the Springboks’ alternative kit and explainers about why they will have to wear it more often than not at the Rugby World Cup, fans will be at least be united about the team’s attire for Sunday’s match against Romania. The Springboks will showcase their traditional green-and-gold jersey for the first time at the tournament after starting off their World Cup campaign in their alternative strip, which has as many fans as detractors.

To many, the kit debate may seem trivial, but there is a reason why the Springboks will feature a lot more in their alternative strip instead of their traditional green and gold jersey. September 6 was World Colour Blind Awareness Day, and World Rugby — in a bid to improve their inclusivity — said for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, they had worked closely with the participating rugby unions and Colour Blind Awareness (CBA) to encourage certain kit combinations in an effort to avoid kit ‘clashes’. Kits with colours that appear too similar to colour blind people due to a lack of sufficient colour contrast or designs should be adjusted where possible, while being mindful of manufacturing and commercial considerations.

The colour blind community have enjoyed the change and have been loving watching Siya Kolisi’s men at the World Cup. On Sunday, however, fans will be able to focus more on the rug by and hopefully vent a little less about the players’ attire. @JohnGoliath82