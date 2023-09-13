Independent Online
Wednesday, September 13, 2023

LOOK: ‘Who wore it best?’ Mzansi continues to poke fun at Springboks’ RWC alternative kit

Who wore it best. Picture: Twitter/@socialHATchat

Published 2h ago

Share

On Sunday, South Africa will face Romania in their second Rugby World Cup match and we are hoping that our boys will be playing in their traditional green and gold kit because people are still hating on the blue and white kit they played in when they went up against Scotland last weekend.

While South Africans might not have liked the alternative aqua-toned kit, they were quick to find the humour in it by poking fun at it.

Most people compared the kit to the Checkers Sixty60 colours while others thought it was giving Listerine vibes.

Here’s what the folk on X (formerly known as Twitter) had to say:

@socialHATchat shared a funny picture of three boys wearing old white and blue Checkers packets with the caption: “Fitting @Springboks supporter kit for South Africans these days anyway. So proud”

@PrishenM compared the kit to breath mints saying: “Well done boys, but this kit it seems is our kryptonite & we look like a pack of breath mints ....bring back our boys in "Green & Gold" @SiyaKolisi #Springboks #rugbyworldcup2023”

@PurpleSparrow86 changed the Springboks name to “Checkers” saying: “Lol Springboks are never gonna live this new kit down 🤣 said the same 🤣 looks like playing for Checkers. Come on bring back our green and gold boys please!”

@sashy4 placed the image of the kit and a Checkers Sixty60 driver side by saying: “Who wore it best.”

@mike_said_what said: “Great performance. Great rugby kit” with an image of three Checkers Sixty60 drivers on their bikes with the heading: “Springbok front three seal the win.”

To many the kit debate may seem trivial, but there is a reason why the Springboks may feature a lot more in this current strip instead of their traditional green and gold jersey.

In a bid to improve their inclusivity, World Rugby said for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, it had worked closely with the participating rugby unions and Colour Blind Awareness (CBA) to encourage certain kit combinations in an effort to avoid kit ‘clashes’.

Related Topics:

FranceWorld RugbyRugbyViralComedyTwitterRugbyWorldCup