LOOK: ‘Who wore it best?’ Mzansi continues to poke fun at Springboks’ RWC alternative kit

On Sunday, South Africa will face Romania in their second Rugby World Cup match and we are hoping that our boys will be playing in their traditional green and gold kit because people are still hating on the blue and white kit they played in when they went up against Scotland last weekend. While South Africans might not have liked the alternative aqua-toned kit, they were quick to find the humour in it by poking fun at it.

Most people compared the kit to the Checkers Sixty60 colours while others thought it was giving Listerine vibes. Here’s what the folk on X (formerly known as Twitter) had to say: @socialHATchat shared a funny picture of three boys wearing old white and blue Checkers packets with the caption: “Fitting @Springboks supporter kit for South Africans these days anyway. So proud”

Fitting @Springboks supporter kit for South Africans these days anyway. So proud https://t.co/PAxNntlGo4 pic.twitter.com/zhD7j5avPQ — 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Wonderland 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@socialHATchat) September 12, 2023 @PrishenM compared the kit to breath mints saying: “Well done boys, but this kit it seems is our kryptonite & we look like a pack of breath mints ....bring back our boys in "Green & Gold" @SiyaKolisi #Springboks #rugbyworldcup2023”

Well done boys, but this kit it seems is our kryptonite & we look like a pack of breath mints ....bring back our boys in "Green & Gold" @SiyaKolisi #Springboks #rugbyworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/5t8iFyLhSs — 𝐏尺𝓘şĤEN 💎 (@PrishenM) September 10, 2023 @PurpleSparrow86 changed the Springboks name to “Checkers” saying: “Lol Springboks are never gonna live this new kit down 🤣 said the same 🤣 looks like playing for Checkers. Come on bring back our green and gold boys please!”

Lol Springboks are never gonna live this new kit down 🤣



I said the same 🤣 looks like playing for Checkers.



Come on bring back our green and gold boys please! pic.twitter.com/goOEIAC33v — 🏴‍☠️ PurpleSparrow ✝️ (@PurpleSparrow86) September 12, 2023 @sashy4 placed the image of the kit and a Checkers Sixty60 driver side by saying: “Who wore it best.”

And that kit 🥰![CDATA[]]>🤗![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/sHUiqQhND6 — sashy_sunshine☀️ (@sashy4) September 10, 2023 @mike_said_what said: “Great performance. Great rugby kit” with an image of three Checkers Sixty60 drivers on their bikes with the heading: “Springbok front three seal the win.”

Great performance

Great rugby kit

😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂#Springboks #checkers @CheckersSA #RugbyWorldCup #rugbyworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/qmwmfxNWBK — Mike Said (@mike_said_what) September 10, 2023 To many the kit debate may seem trivial, but there is a reason why the Springboks may feature a lot more in this current strip instead of their traditional green and gold jersey.