Over the last few Tests for the Springboks, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was building up towards the performance he delivered against the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final. Du Toit (31) was outstanding in Paris and possibly delivered the best final display by a Bok ever, making 28 tackles and carrying the ball tirelessly against New Zealand as South Africa claimed a famous 12-11 win in the Stade de France for a record fourth title.

Nicknamed the “Malmesbury Missile” for the way he locks onto a potential target and just obliterates them with bone-crunching hits - Kiwi centre Jordie Barrett can attest to that - Du Toit was relentless in his defensive pursuits and plenty of the All Black players are probably still feeling an ache in their ribs. The tackling display by the loose forward brought joy to his coaches and supporters alike with head coach Jacques Nienaber and forwards coach Deon Davids praising Du Toit's effort.

"I always joke that if there's a white plastic bag blowing across the field, he would probably chase that down as well. The Malmesbury Missile, he was like a machine," said Nienaber about Du Toit. "He put himself in the right positions. He was phenomenal."

But Du Toit almost did not make it to the tournament after an injury in 2020 almost meant the end of his rugby career. He suffered a dead leg which developed into an extremely rare condition called acute compartment syndrome. It's an injury that almost cost him his leg and chances to play for the Boks in this year's World Cup. But he battled through it and reignited the fire with which he played Saturday night against the All Blacks.

Davids said on Monday that he could see the passion in Du Toit during the World Cup, not just on the playing field but off as well when it came to preparation time.

"His performance was absolutely fantastic. He doesn't say much, but when he speaks, it makes sense, and everyone listens. “He inspires those around him. You could see in the past couple of games he was getting back to his best. "He is a natural athlete. You can't really tell when he gets tired in a game, but when he does get tired, you must get worried because then something is wrong.